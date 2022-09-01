EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Dami reveals how girlfriend Indiyah REALLY feels about his relationship with Paige

Love Island star Dami Hope has revealed how his girlfriend Indiyah Polack REALLY feels about his close friendship with Paige Thorne.

The Dubliner shot to fame on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, coming in third place alongside his girlfriend Indiyah.

During his time in the villa, fans were convinced there was more to Dami’s relationship with Welsh paramedic Paige then they were letting on, and many suspected the pair “secretly fancied each other”.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Dami insisted Indiyah does not have a problem with him being so close to Paige.

He told us: “I put up a TikTok with Paige the other day which had some mixed reactions. There was a lot of supporters like, ‘I love your friendship, you guys are the best.’ But some people were like, ‘Indiyah is a better person than me, how can she be ok with this?’ And I’m like, just shut up.”

“Indiyah and Paige are friends, so people don’t understand the dynamic. If Indiyah had a problem with it, I wouldn’t be chilling with Paige. But she doesn’t.”

The 26-year-old continued: “People think I’m publicly disrespecting Indiyah [by hanging out with Paige]. They’re speaking for her when that’s not how she feels. It’s just so boring sometimes.”

“The thing is if I hung out with Paige and didn’t post about it, and a pap took a photo of us, it’s going to become more of a thing. Like, ‘Dami is hiding something.’ You really can’t win in any sense.”

Gushing over his romance with Indiyah, Dami said: “It’s been going really good. I feel like I’m more in love now because we’re not in the villa so we have more things we can talk about. We’re just diving into our relationship more, and we’re basically inseparable.”

The former senior microbiologist added: “I feel like [the biggest challenge for us has been] getting to grips with being in the public eye and the narrative that people can spin on you over the smallest things.”

“And we can’t reply to it, because then we’re feeding into it, so then you’re just letting the story run… Every little thing you do, you’re like under a microscope. You can’t be as carefree or as careless because someone might make a story from it.”

Goss.ie spoke to Dami at the Virgin Media Television New Season Schedule launch.