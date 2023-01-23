EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Anton Danyluk opens up about his battle with an eating disorder

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has candidly opened up about his battle with an eating disorder.

The Scottish reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2019 series of the dating show, was cruelly bullied in school as a result of his weight.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the personal trainer revealed he “struggled hugely” with his mental health, and used to starve himself for days in a bid to lose weight.

He told us: “I come from a multicultural background, so there was just always good food in my house, and I loved my food. Then when I got to high school, kids started to pick on me. You know what kids are like, kids are nasty.”

“It got to the stage where I used to get my mum to write sick notes for me so I didn’t have to go to swimming classes because I didn’t want to take my top off in front of other people. Which is quite ironic considering years later I went on Love Island and would never have a top on!”

“My self-confidence was just at an all-time low, and I was really struggling with depression and an eating disorder.”

When Anton’s mum Sherie-Ann figured out he was struggling with his weight and confidence, she suggested he join a gym.

He explained: “She would wake me up at 5.30am to drive me there and we’d train together before I’d go to school and she’d go to work.”

“I started to feel better about myself, and it really helped with my confidence. I knew from that day on I wanted to help others feel the best they possibly can too.”

Anton and his mum have teamed up to create a new children’s wellness app called ‘The Can-Do Crew’.

It promotes accountability, inspires healthy conversations about emotions and mood and encourages positive lifestyle choices – from diet through to engaging in household chores.

Its sole purpose is to support children during what the two co-founders suggest is arguably “one of the most challenging times in recent history for children”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.