Ex Love Island star slams bombshell Adam Collard: ‘He is a menace to women’

Ex Love Island star Georgia Townend has slammed bombshell Adam Collard as a “menace to women.”

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, made his return to the villa on Tuesday night.

The Geordie revealed he wanted to get to know each of the girls, however, he particularly set his sights on Paige Thorne, who is currently coupled up with Jacques O’Neill.

During his first stint on Love Island, Adam entered the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Kendall Rae Knight, but quickly ditched her for Rosie Williams.

The 26-year-old then famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.

2021 contestant Georgia has joined a host of former Love Island contestants’ in reacting to Adam’s Love Island return.

She re-shared Love Island’s official announcement of Adam’s return to the villa on Twitter, and wrote: “Ermmmmm excuse me @LoveIsland this absolute menace to women is allowed a second rode!?”

“and I wasn’t even allowed 5 minutes WTF!,” the reality star added, joking about her short-lived Love Island experience.

Ermmmmm excuse me @LoveIsland this absolute menace to women is allowed a second rodeo!? and I wasn’t even allowed 5 minutes WTF! https://t.co/CpXSmws8iP — Georgia Townend (@georgiatownend_) July 11, 2022

Georgia entered the 2021 Love Island villa as a bombshell alongside Abigail Rawlings, and Tyler Cruikshank.

However, the blonde beauty was dumped from the villa after two days after failing to find a romantic connection with Hugo Hammond.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

