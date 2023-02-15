Everything you need to know about the 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 British Film and Television Awards will take place this Sunday, February 19.

Actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond will host the 76th annual film awards ceremony from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

The awards show will kick off at 7pm, and you can tune in on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces will be stepping out on the red carpet in style.

Irish stars Paul Mescal, Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Daryl McCormack, and Kerry Condon have all been nominated for awards.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living Supporting actress Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said Supporting actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light Director All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion Film not in the English language All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl Documentary All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny Animated film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red Original screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness Adapted screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale Original score All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Casting Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick Costume design All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Editing All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick Production design All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Make-up and hair All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale Sound All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick Special visual effects All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick British short film The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye British short animation The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting