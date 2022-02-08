Everything you need to know about the 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards are on tonight.

The awards show will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz will perform on the night.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists, nominees and all guests are required to show a negative lateral flow test before they enter the venue.

Audience members will not be socially distanced, but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats.

Male and female categories have been scrapped for the 2022 awards show.

Instead, they have been replaced by gender-neutral awards in an attempt to make the event more inclusive.

There are also four new public vote awards this year – alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

Meanwhile, the song of the year prize will recognise the featured artists on the track, rather than just the lead artists or named collaborators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Check out the full list of nominees below: