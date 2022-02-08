Ad
Everything you need to know about the 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards are on tonight.

The awards show will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz will perform on the night.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists, nominees and all guests are required to show a negative lateral flow test before they enter the venue.

Audience members will not be socially distanced, but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats.

Male and female categories have been scrapped for the 2022 awards show.

Instead, they have been replaced by gender-neutral awards in an attempt to make the event more inclusive.

There are also four new public vote awards this year – alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

Meanwhile, the song of the year prize will recognise the featured artists on the track, rather than just the lead artists or named collaborators.

 

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Adele – 30
  • Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran – =
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
  • Adele – Easy On Me
  • Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
  • Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
  • Central Cee – Obsessed With You
  • Dave and Stormzy – Clash
  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
  • Glass Animals – Heatwave
  • Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
  • KSI – Holiday
  • Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
  • Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
  • Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
  • Adele
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

