Everything we know about Molly-Mae Hague’s upcoming autobiography

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae Hague revealed she’s been quietly writing her debut autobiography over the past year.

Becoming Molly-Mae will be published by Penguin Books, and it will follow see the Love Island star “unravel herself completely for the first time to open up about how she nurtured her creativity from a young age, took ownership of her body image, battle self-doubt and built a happy life”.

The publisher also revealed the 22-year-old will “share the moments, relationships and life lessons that have made her who she is”, and discuss how she copes with fame in the book.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories about the book, Molly-Mae said: “I have been keeping a huge project, a little secret, from you guys for well over a year now…and today is finally the day that I can finally speak about what it is…”

“I can’t believe I am about to show this to you guys…so I have written my very own book. This is Becoming Molly-Mae, my first ever book. This is my baby.”

“We have honestly put so many months of work into this book you have no idea and it’s been such a journey and such an adventure, venturing into this whole new world of writing a book, it is something that I have always, always wanted to do.”

The influencer continued: “It has been a massive dream of mine. You guys obviously know that I am a massive over sharer but in this book I share oversharing to a whole new extreme.”

“I have spoken about things in this book that I have have only told close family members and friends. You really do get the full BTS the whole behind the scenes up until this very point.”

“So my whole journey. It is just very special to me and I could just burst with the fact that I am now able to talk to you guys about it and it is now available to pre-order.”

Molly-Mae’s boyfriend Tommy Fury wrote: “Just wanna say how extremely proud of you I am @mollymae. You have worked so so hard on this, literally can’t wait to read it… love you baby.”

The reality star rose to fame after she appeared on the fifth season of Love Island, and she has since become creative director of PrettyLittleThing and developed her own fake tan range.

Her tell-all book will be released on June 9.