Everyone is saying the same thing as Amelia Dimoldenberg lands in LA ahead of the Oscars

Everyone is saying the same thing after Amelia Dimoldenberg landed in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars.

The 29-year-old is well-known for her red carpet interviews, as well as her iconic YouTube series Chicken Shop Dates.

Earlier this year, a video of Andrew Garfield flirting with Amelia on the red carpet at the Golden Globes went viral – and fans are calling for a reunion at the 95th Academy Awards.

Amelia and Andrew first met at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards last November, when the journalist interviewed the actor on the red carpet.

At the time, fans pointed out the chemistry between them as Amelia admitted she’s been trying to get him to appear on Chicken Shop Dates for years.

Less than two months later, Amelia bumped into Andrew again as she interviewed celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet.

After the Spider-Man star walked over to her, Amelia said: “We must stop meeting like this…”

Andrew replied, “I only ever want to see you,” before Amelia interrupted by saying, “What?”

“I didn’t finish my sentence,” Andrew laughed. “I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations.”

Amelia then confessed she wanted to invite him to her birthday party on the 30th of January, which prompted Andrew to enquire about her star sign.

which was more culturally significant the renaissance or amelia and andrew at the golden globes x pic.twitter.com/fCCG3Uuj23 — ًً (@andrwgfid) March 9, 2023

After confirming she’s an Aquarius, the actor replied, “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else, it’s good.”

When asked why it would be an issue, Andrew continued: “I don’t think we should explore this.”

Amelia replied: “Ok well I’m not even asking to. You’re the one who’s obsessed with me!”

Andrew then told her, “That’s what I’m saying. I’m scared what it could turn into and I’m not ready for that,” before she quipped back, “Oh ok, well I am.”

Vamos a tener otro cap de mi romcom fav del momento?? Necesito otra alfombra roja de Andrew y Amelia para YAAA 😍pic.twitter.com/J0XrABoRsm — Pau🌷 (@dizipau31) March 7, 2023

Amelia has since landed in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 12.

Fans are hoping the journalist will be doing red carpet interviews as they are calling for a reunion between Amelia and Andrew.

Under a video Amelia shared of her outfit, one TikTok user wrote: “Andrew Garfield counting down,” while a second said: “Andrew Garfield punching the air rn.”

A third said: “Manifesting an Andrew Garfield reunion,” while a fourth hilariously commented: “Slay Mrs Garfield!”