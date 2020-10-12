Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick welcomes first child with wife Kate Brooks

Michelle Hardwick has welcomed her first child with wife Kate Brooks.
The Emmerdale star, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the popular soap, gave birth to a baby boy on Friday – announcing the news on Instagram.
She wrote: “On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you 💙 #ourlittleTeddyboy”.
Sharing a stunning photo from their big day at the time, Michelle wrote: “In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks ❤️”
