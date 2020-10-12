Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick welcomes first child with wife Kate Brooks

The couple tied the knot last year

Michelle Hardwick has welcomed her first child with wife Kate Brooks.

The Emmerdale star, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the popular soap, gave birth to a baby boy on Friday – announcing the news on Instagram.

She wrote: “On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you 💙 #ourlittleTeddyboy”.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.