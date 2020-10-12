Monday, October 12, 2020
Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick welcomes first child with wife Kate Brooks

The couple tied the knot last year

Sophie Clarke
Michelle Hardwick has welcomed her first child with wife Kate Brooks.

The Emmerdale star, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the popular soap, gave birth to a baby boy on Friday – announcing the news on Instagram.

She wrote: “On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you 💙 #ourlittleTeddyboy”.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in April.The actress married the soap producer last year in a ceremony at Graceland in Memphis.

Sharing a stunning photo from their big day at the time, Michelle wrote: “In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks ❤️”

