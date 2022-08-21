Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon expecting second child together

Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon are expecting second child together.

The couple began dating after meeting on set of the soap back in 2014, playing on-screen siblings-in-law Kerry Wyatt and Daz Spencer.

Laura announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Saturday, writing: “Round 2… 🤰🏽👶🏽 🤍 ”

It comes over a year after Laura and Mark welcomed their son Jesse back in February 2021.

Mark also shares two children with his ex-wife Siobhan Finneran, 23-year-old Joseph and 20-year-old Poppy.

He and Laura got engaged back in 2018, and were planning on tying the knot in 2021 before the coronavirus pandemic struck.