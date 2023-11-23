Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden announce their split after five years of marriage

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have announced their split.

The couple co-starred as Debbie Dingle and David Metcalfe in the hit ITV soap.

Both actors have stepped away from Emmerdale in recent years.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Charley shared a statement, which read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate.”

“We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.”

“For their sake, we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x.”

Matthew reposted Charley’s statement to his own Instagram Stories.

Charley and Matthew first began dating in 2007, announcing their engagement.

They parted ways in 2013 before reuniting two years later.

The couple, who finally tied the knot in February 2018, share three children – Buster, Bowie and Ace.