Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden’s new girlfriend ‘revealed’ – following split from co-star Charley Webb

Matthew Wolfenden’s new girlfriend has been “revealed”.

It comes just days after confirmation of his split from his wife of five years Charley Webb.

The former couple co-starred as Debbie Dingle and David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, but in recent years both walked away from the ITV soap.

The UK Sun has since reported that Matthew is dating personal trainer Heather Stanley.

The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand from the West End theatre back to the Emmerdale actor’s nearby apartment.

A source told the publication: “Heather was wary about getting too involved with Matthew too soon, but is head over heels.”

“She was trying not to be seen with him, standing away from the stage door when he emerged from show rehearsals and shows. But now the cat is out of the bag.”

“Heather is a clean cut, popular woman who was desperate not to be painted as Matthew’s ‘other woman,'” the source continued.

“She’s not happy about being thrust into the conversation of his celebrity marriage breakdown.”

Charley and Matthew first began dating in 2007, announcing their engagement.

They parted ways in 2013 before reuniting two years later.

Charley and Matthew, who finally tied the knot in February 2018, share three children – Buster, Bowie and Ace.

In a statement announcing their split last week, Charley wrote: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate.”

“We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.”

“For their sake, we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x.”