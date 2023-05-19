Emma Watson quietly splits from Philip Green’s son Brandon after ‘serious romance’

Emma Watson has reportedly split from Brandon Green.

According to MailOnline, the couple parted ways some time after Christmas following a “serious” romance which lasted about 18 months.

Brandon, 29, is the son of multi-millionaire businessman Sir Phillip Green.

Green was the chairman of the retail company the Arcadia Group, which owned the high street clothing retailers Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge from 2002 to 2020.

In May 2022, his net worth was estimated by the Sunday Times Rich List to be £910 million.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together in September 2021, when they were papped disembarking a helicopter in London.

Their romance came after Emma split from Californian businessman Leo Robinton that same year.

Emma hinted at her split from Brandon in an Instagram post she shared in April, as she marked her 33rd birthday.

She wrote: “This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted.”

Reflecting on the past year, Emma continued: “I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one-handed for months.”

“I felt really sad and really p***ed off about a lot of things. I learnt more about love and being a woman… It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row.”