Emma Thompson reflects on THAT heartbreaking Love Actually scene 20 years on

Love Actually is a cult-classic Christmas film.

The rom-com always gets us into the festive spirit, but no matter how many times we watch it – one scene starring Emma Thompson always leaves us in floods of tears.

In the scene, Emma’s character Karen breaks down in tears as she discovers her husband, played by the late Alan Rickman, is cheating on her – after finding a necklace he bought for his mistress.

According to an unearthed interview from 2018, the actress’ emotions were so convincing in the scene because she had been through something similar.

Emma was famously married to actor Kenneth Brannagh for six years, before they split in 1995.

Their breakup has since been blamed on his relationship with Helena Bonham Carter, who he publicly dated until 1999 following his divorce from Emma.

Emma recently admitted that she still has deep feelings about the emotional scenes 20 years on from the film’s release.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” Emma said.

“I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So, I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me.”

“Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

As the festive season is upon us, fans have taken to Twitter to share their heartbreak over the emotional scene as they rewatch the beloved Christmas film.

me every time emma thompson’s character unboxes that joni mitchell cd in love actually pic.twitter.com/4OuFfjYMr9 — véro ✿ // (@vlovesemma) December 5, 2022

Every single year I watch Love Actually, and every single year I’m furious that anyone could cheat on Emma Thompson, It’s also the film that makes my cry & laugh in equal amounts. Just never gets old. #LoveActually ❤️ — Laura Marshall (@Lauralou_m) December 3, 2022

Watching Love Actually for the 10th Christmas in a row and Emma Thompson has opened the Joni Mitchell CD for the 10th time pic.twitter.com/njkDgd7vZi — Josh Evans (@JoshEvans_) December 5, 2022

Watching Emma Thompson get cheated on in Love actually every year never gets any easier — Hanban (@Hsmurfy) December 9, 2022

That scene in Love Actually where Emma Thompson opens the Joni Mitchell CD is one of the greatest scenes in movie history. I won’t be taking questions. — Catherine Balavage Yardley (@Balavage) November 25, 2022

I look like I’m okay but deep down, I’m still gutted that Alan Rickman gave that gift to the office tart and not to Emma Thompson in Love Actually — H Ho Ho☃️ (@aredcurly) December 10, 2022

When Emma Thompson opens the Joni Mitchell cd in Love Actually 🥺 — AndreaF (@francescaerr12) December 9, 2022

Me every time Emma Thompson opens the Joni Mitchell album in Love Actually pic.twitter.com/L3gz36vwMF — Rosie Blackadder (@RosieBlackadder) December 6, 2022

What age are you when you don’t cry at the Emma Thompson scene with the Joni Mitchell CD in her bedroom? Cos I currently make it every year since the film was released I’ve sobbed! #LoveActually — Jennifer Cochrane (@jenc1410) December 3, 2022

Love Actually is incredible and heartbreaking all at once. Rewatching is difficult as Alan Rickman emotionally cheating on Emma Thompson is his one villain role that I can’t stand to watch. — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) December 10, 2022

My Mum has asked if I’ll watch Love Actually with her when I visit next week and I’m already getting really, really angry about Alan Rickman cheating on Emma Thompson. Why, Alan? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy????? — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) December 4, 2022