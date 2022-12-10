Ad
Emma Thompson reflects on THAT heartbreaking Love Actually scene 20 years on

Love Actually is a cult-classic Christmas film.

The rom-com always gets us into the festive spirit, but no matter how many times we watch it – one scene starring Emma Thompson always leaves us in floods of tears.

In the scene, Emma’s character Karen breaks down in tears as she discovers her husband, played by the late Alan Rickman, is cheating on her – after finding a necklace he bought for his mistress.

According to an unearthed interview from 2018, the actress’ emotions were so convincing in the scene because she had been through something similar.

Emma was famously married to actor Kenneth Brannagh for six years, before they split in 1995.

Their breakup has since been blamed on his relationship with Helena Bonham Carter, who he publicly dated until 1999 following his divorce from Emma.

Emma recently admitted that she still has deep feelings about the emotional scenes 20 years on from the film’s release.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” Emma said.

“I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So, I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me.”

“Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

As the festive season is upon us, fans have taken to Twitter to share their heartbreak over the emotional scene as they rewatch the beloved Christmas film.

