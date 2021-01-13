Emma Bunton admits she spent her first night in the Spice Girls ‘crying in bed’

Emma was known as Baby Spice as she was only 19 when she joined the group

Emma Bunton has admitted she spent her first night in the Spice Girls “crying in bed”.

The singer was just 19 when she joined the popular girl band, and was nicknamed ‘Baby Spice’ as a result.

The 44-year-old reflected on the early days of her career, admitting she found it hard to be away from home for the first time.

Speaking on the latest episode of Clemmie Telford’s Honestly podcast, Emma recalled: “The first night I got there [to the house], I shared with Victoria [Beckham], and I was lying in bed and got really upset because it was my first night away from home ever.”

“I thought I either lie here and cry on my own or I go and speak to the girls.

“So I got up and went and said: ‘Girls this is my first time away from home and I feel like this is going to be special but this is my first time away from home, I feel really home sick and I miss my mum and I don’t know what to do.’

“They all hugged me and I knew that was it. I knew I had to be open with them if it was going to be a long lasting friendship,” she confessed.

“Being a Spice Girl then and now would have been completely different,” Emma continued.

“I was just 19 when it started and I don’t know how I would have dealt with the social media and the pictures back then.

Emma opened up about the first time someone took a photo of her, recalling: “I remember the first time I was out with friends in a club and I saw someone with a camera phone and they took a picture of me.

“I thought ‘Oh my goodness, that’s it now, that’s privacy done and there’s no boundaries’. That frightened me,” she admitted.

“In the celebrity world, of course you’re out there. But there’s those moments where you’d like to have time with your friends and not have someone being intrusive, but that went in that moment,” the mother-of-two added.

The iconic girl group formed in 1994, and was made up of bandmates Emma, Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell.

The band announced a hiatus in 2000, before later embarking on two reunion tours.