Emily Atack proudly shows off baby bump as she ignores ‘cruel trolls’

Emily Atack has shared new snaps of her growing baby bump to her Instagram story, amidst her online trolling.

The Inbetweeners actress announced the news that she is expecting her first child with scientist Dr Alistair Garner earlier this month.

Last week, it was revealed that the 34-year-old star is step-cousins with the father of her unborn child.

The DailyMail recently reported that Emily’s mother Kate Robbins is the sister of Alistair’s stepmother Jane Garner – making them step-cousins.

Emily, who is 5 months pregnant, broke her silence after the report claimed that her boyfriend is her “step-cousin she’s known for years.”

In a picture of her baby bump, while sitting down to enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit she wrote: “Overwhelmed by all the messages of support, thank you.”

The actress rose above the media frenzy and thanked all of her followers for their “kind” messages.

She continued: “I’m stuck at home and very sick. So your kind messages really do cheer me up. So do M&S ginger biscuits, turns out.”

In an Instagram post last week, the actress shared the exciting news with her 1.9m followers.

She wrote alongside a picture, debuting her baby bump: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover,” she continued.

“I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all.”

“You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go,” she added.

An insider told The Sun: “Emily and Alistair consider themselves more family friends but they are cousins who aren’t related by blood.”

“They grew up together and have always got on really well, but last year they started to get closer.

“It has been a really natural evolution of their friendship and they both have strong feelings for each other.”

The source added: “Emily and Alistair were thrilled when they found out they were expecting and are really looking forward to becoming parents.

“Their respective families are totally supportive and have told them they think they’re a lovely couple,”

“It is a really exciting time for them,” the source concluded.

However, fans have not been as quick to overlook the fact that the couple are technically related.

The news sent trolls into a media frenzy online with people branding their relationship “sick” and poking fun at it.

One TikToker posted a skit video of John Travolta looking around over the background of a family gathering, and titled it “Emily Atack looking for someone to hook up with at the family gathering.”