Emily Atack announces she’s expecting her first child

Emily Atack has surprised fans by announcing she is pregnant with her first child.

The In Betweeners star is expecting her first child with her nuclear scientist boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner, who she recently moved in with.

Sharing a photo showing off her baby bump on Instgram, the 34-year-old wrote: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me ❤️ Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover,” she continued.

“I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all.”

“You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go,” she added.

The actress is five months pregnant and although she did not name her boyfriend Alistair in the post, it is believed that the couple are over the moon about their unborn child, and according to the UK Sun have been “nesting” together in a home in London.

An insider told the publication; “Emily is delighted by the happy news and has been pleased to tell family and close friends about her little one on the way.

“It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon.”

Emily kept her pregnancy news to herself this year, and had been laying low on social media.

The news comes just over a year after she split from former Big Brother star Liam McGough.