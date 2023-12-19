Ellie Leach reignites romance rumours with Strictly partner Vito Coppola

Ellie Leach has reignited romance rumours with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Vito Coppola.

The winner of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition has shared how much “love and admiration” she has for Vito in a new Instagram post.

The actress gushed over her former partner in an emotional post, in which she described how “safe” she felt with him.

She wrote: “To the most wonderful partner i could have ever asked for. Words cannot describe how much love and admiration i have for you.”

“When we first met I had an immediate calming feeling with you, considering how high energy you are i don’t know how this was possible but it was😂 I immediately felt safe with you and i was so excited to see how our journey would end up.

“Never in a million years did i think we would make it to this point. I trusted you completely but i didn’t trust myself and i feared that I would let you down but you didn’t allow me to.”

“You believed in me when i couldn’t believe in myself and you reminded me of the reason i said yes to Strictly, to push myself out of my comfort zone and most importantly to have FUN!”

“We’ve laughed uncontrollably, we’ve cried A LOT (mostly me 🥲) but most importantly, we’ve been there for eachother when we’ve needed it the most and we’ve given our everything every single week,”

“This experience is unlike anything i will ever experience again. We were thrown together as strangers and we will leave with a bond and a friendship that will never be matched,” Ellie continued.

“I have never met anyone who is as passionate about what they do. Watching you dance whether its with me on Saturday night, in the professional group numbers or even just messing about in the training studio, it’s just so joyous to watch.

“You have an infectious energy and a true heart of gold. You are what life is all about.”

“Thank you Vito. Thank you so much. With you by my side I felt like I could conquer anything I put my mind too. You have changed my life and for that i will never be able to repay you.”

“All that i can do is say thank you. I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I got to make these memories and share this experience with you. ”

“You are the reason we lifted that glitterball trophy and you are the reason why my life has changed for the better!”

She finished her emotional post by saying: “Love you always partner ❤️.”

The Strictly winners joined Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on This Morning on Monday, where they addressed recent rumours of a romance between them.

Craig asked the pair: “It’s so intense in there and you’re in that bubble training so much, how do you just suddenly stop. How do you do it?”

Ellie replied: “I don’t know how I’m going to feel. This morning I woke up and was like ‘Oh, I don’t have training anymore’.”

With I’m A Celebrity winner @SamThompsonUK and Strictly winners @ellieLleach and @Vito__Coppola on our #ThisMorning sofa, we find out if they got to take home their coveted trophy (or sceptre!) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/q92hRqBOey — This Morning 🎄 (@thismorning) December 18, 2023

Vito interjected: “Don’t worry, I’m going to call you, we can make a warm up,” to which Ellie said: “I’m trying to have a break over Christmas and he’ll be ringing me, like ‘hiya, do you want to warm up now, we can do a few moves’.”

Josie then asked the pair: “I’ve got to ask because the chemistry between you is magic. We’ve seen you on that dance floor and it was so beautiful to watch.”

“Is there any romance between you guys? Is the rumours true or not?”

The Irish presenter said: “There’s 100 per cent romance, 100 per cent… I can see it.”

The pair quickly exclaimed: “No, no.”

The Coronation Street star then added: “We’ve been through so much together, we’ve spent everyday together for the past three months. So we’re really really lucky to have that bond that we’ve got and we’ll be friends for life.”