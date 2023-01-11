Ella Henderson announces her engagement

Ella Henderson has announced her engagement to swimmer Jack Burnell.
The X Factor star, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news with her followers.
The singer wrote: “So this happened 💍🥲☺️… here’s to life with you & all it’s adventures @jackrexburnell ♥️”
A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Ella on her engagement.
Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats! ❤️xxx”, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay penned: “Congratulations to you both ❤️”
Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann commented: “Congrats huni ❤️”, and singer Pixie Lott wrote: “Wowowowieieieieieiee congratulations!! ❤️”
Ella met Jack on a dating app in lockdown, and he proposed to her while on holidays in Mauritius.
Jack also shared their engagement news with his Instagram followers, writing: “SHE SAID YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you…❤️ @official_ellahenderson.”