Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn reveals MAJOR career move

Ed Sheeran’s wife has revealed a major career move.

Ed and Cherry married in January 2019, and celebrated with some famous friends a few months later.

The couple share two children, Lyra, 3, and Jupiter, who they welcomed in May 2022.

Ed’s wife has primarily stayed out of the limelight, however, she is now reportedly set to launch her own business.

According to The Sun, Cherry has registered the retail brand Babes In Armour with Companies House.

Cherry currently works for a multi-national financial firm.

Documents lodged by Cherry suggest it could sell products from toiletries and lingerie to maternity wear.

A source told the publication: “Cherry has a career of her own and isn’t interested in Ed’s fame. Ed loves that she has her own passions.”

“Babes In Armour was an idea she had with a friend, costume designer Jemima Penny and there are lots of possibilities.”

“They have registered the name and are working out the finer details of what their new business will be. It’s very exciting.”

The singer said of his wife last year: “She’s always been a private person.”

“She’s never had a public Instagram. She’s never done a red carpet with me. We’ve always been super private.”

“Our private life is our private life.”