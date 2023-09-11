Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding – after cancelling gig HOURS before he was due on stage

Ed Sheeran crashed a wedding in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The singer, 32, was due to perform at the ­Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Saturday night but just hours before he was due on stage, he was forced to cancel the gig because of a safety issue.

The father-of-two took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a video of him crashing a wedding at the Little White Chapel, surprising the bride and groom with an intimate performance.

He captioned the post: “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x”

Just hours before, Ed explained the real reason he had to cancel his Vegas gig just 20 minutes after doors to the venue opened.

In his initial post, the songwriter wrote: “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry.”

“I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x”

Ed later shared a screenshot of an article written about the gig cancellation, which revealed two tall towers in the venue became unstable – causing a health and safety issue.

He captioned the post: “A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything.”

“I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation. Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special.”

“Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x”