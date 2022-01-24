EastEnders star Sid Owen and fiancée Victoria Shores welcome their first child together

EastEnders star Sid Owen and his fiancée Victoria Shores have welcomed their first child together.

The actor, who played Ricky Butcher on the soap from 1988 until 2012, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news.

Alongside a photo of him and his wife-to-be in the hospital, Sid wrote: “Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.”

The 49-year-old shared Victoria’s pregnancy news back in September, telling the Sunday Mirror at the time: “I never ever dreamt I would have kids. The older you get the more distant that idea seems. You give up hope sometimes, so it is a miracle it has happened.”

“We’d spoken about it when we talked about marriage but I just didn’t think it was going to happen. I was completely shocked and over the moon.”

While this baby is Sid’s first, Victoria shares two kids with her ex-husband, whom she was married to for nearly two decades.