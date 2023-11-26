EastEnders actress Patsy Kensit ‘reignites romance’ with millionaire fiancé

Patsy Kensit has reportedly reignited her romance with her millionaire fiancé.

In July, The UK Sun reported that the EastEnders actress and her beau Patric Cassidy had split.

A spokesperson for Patsy previously said: “I can confirm they have split, and would appreciate that she is given her privacy regarding the matter. She is currently very busy working.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patsy Kensit (@patsykensit)

At the time, an insider added: “The whirlwind romance has come to a halt, and the couple have decided to go their separate ways.”

“They have a lot of love for one another, but ultimately, she knew that they couldn’t make it work in the long-term, so she felt it was best not to move forward with their relationship.”

Now, an insider has told the publication: “Patsy loves being in a relationship and there are many things she likes about Patric so she has been quietly seeing him again to see if they can make it work. It’s still early days, but they have been enjoying each other’s company again.”

“Patric is very extravagant and loves to take Patsy out for nice dinners and shower her with gifts and has vowed to treat her like a princess. They decided they had too much to lose not to give their romance another go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patsy Kensit (@patsykensit)

The actress, who plays Emma Harding in EastEnders, started dating the property tycoon in August last year – and they got engaged in February.

Patsy has been married four times in the past.

She was married to keyboardist and composer Daniel Donovan from 1988 until 1991, to Scottish singer Jim Kerr from 1992 until 1996, to Oasis star Liam Gallagher from 1997 until 2000, and to DJ Jeremy Healy from 2009 until 2010.

The soap star is also mum to two children – Lennon Gallagher and James Kerr.