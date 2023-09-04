Eamonn Holmes shares worrying health update

Eamonn Holmes has shared a worrying health update.
The GB News presenter underwent spinal surgery last year, in a bid to treat chronic pain in his back and legs.
During Monday morning’s programme, the 63-year-old admitted he is unable to walk or do “anything”.
He told guest Tim Franklin: “I can’t run, I can’t walk, I can’t do anything except watch TV and eat.
“I just got problems last year in my back, which I haven’t recovered from. It’s not good, it’s not a good recipe I have to say. You are a good motivation for all of us. What would you say to people out there who just have not got that motivation?”
