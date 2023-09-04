Eamonn Holmes shares worrying health update

Eamonn Holmes has shared a worrying health update.

The GB News presenter underwent spinal surgery last year, in a bid to treat chronic pain in his back and legs.

During Monday morning’s programme, the 63-year-old admitted he is unable to walk or do “anything”.

He told guest Tim Franklin: “I can’t run, I can’t walk, I can’t do anything except watch TV and eat.

“I just got problems last year in my back, which I haven’t recovered from. It’s not good, it’s not a good recipe I have to say. You are a good motivation for all of us. What would you say to people out there who just have not got that motivation?”

Shortly after he went under the knife last year, it was reported that Eamonn fell down the stairs in his Surrey mansion and had to undergo another operation – this time for a fractured shoulder.