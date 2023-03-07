Dumped Love Island star Olivia breaks her silence on fallout with co-star Zara

Olivia Hawkins has broken her silence on her fallout with her Love Island co-star Zara Deniz.

There had been tension between the two girls ever since Zara branded Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge shortly after she entered the villa.

Viewers accused the two Islanders of playing up to the camera, after finding out that the pair had regularly interacted on social media prior to entering the villa.

A TikTok user then found even more proof that the pair knew each other before entering the villa – that the pair starred in the same music video back in 2019.

After being dumped from the villa, Zara admitted she and Olivia briefly knew each other before Love Island, but insisted that the tension between them was real.

Speaking to The UK Sun about whether there was animosity between herself and Zara, Olivia said: “Absolutely not. We worked together once on a music video.”

“We’d kept in contact over social media. But I’d say we were work colleagues not so much friends.”

“So when she came in it was nice to have a familiar face,” Olivia continued. “I didn’t expect to fall out with her, out of everyone in there.”

Speaking about her and Zara’s interest in Tom Clare, the actress said: “Being in a triangle was so hard. It was so intense.”

“But looking back now I feel like we were played against each other and I wish that hadn’t happened. But we left on a high and we cleared things.”

“But nothing had happened with us when she came in. I thought she was a great girl and I still do.”

Olivia continued: “I think it was also so hard with me because I was coupled up with Tom first and she stepped on my toes.”

“It’s an agree to disagree situation. It’s fine.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

