Dua Lipa to make her acting debut in Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie film

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie film.

The singer will star as a mermaid-version of the iconic doll in the highly anticipated movie, which hits cinemas this summer.

Margot Robbie will play the leading lady in the film, starring alongside Ryan Gosling who will play Ken.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan will play a diplomat Barbie, Hari Nef will play a doctor Barbie, Emma MacVey will play a Nobel Prize physicist Barbie, and Sharon Rooney will play a lawyer Barbie.

Ana Cruz Kayne will play a Supreme Court Justice Barbie, Issa Rae stars as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp plays a celebrated author Barbie, and Rita Arya stars as a Pulitzer prize-winning Barbie.

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ariana Greenblatt, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell will also star in the flick.

The satirical film will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Barbie The Movie hits cinemas on July 21.