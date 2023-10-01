Ad
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has split from his wife Lucinda “Lulu” Williams, after 25 years of marriage.

A spokesperson for the actor, who played Robert Crawley on the show, confirmed the news in a statement shared with The Sun on Sunday.

They said: “I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated.”

Hugh and Lulu met when they were teens, and struck up a romance when they were in their 30s.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary five years ago, and marked the occasion by renewing their vows in Las Vegas’s Graceland chapel.

They were last publicly seen together in April at a gala for The Old Vic theatre in London.

 

