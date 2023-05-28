DJ Joel Corry confirms romance with Love Island star

Joel Corry has revealed he’s dating Love Island 2022 star Coco Lodge.

The DJ, who performed for the Islanders in the villa last summer, was first spotted hanging out with the Casa Amor bombshell in Dubai earlier this year.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, Joel said: “Coco is lovely and she came out to see me in Las Vegas and, yeah, she had a great time. It was a great time.”

A source told the publication: “Joel and Coco have a similar sense of humour and get on really well, he’s really focused on his music but he loves spending time with her in between his gigs all over the world.”

“They have mad chemistry,” the insider added.

Coco shot to fame after appearing on Love Island last summer, where she struck up a romance with Andrew Le Page in Casa Amor.

Andrew brought Coco back to the main villa but soon afterwards, he ended things with her and rekindled his romance with his now-girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.