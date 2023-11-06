Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg slam split rumours with sweet snaps

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have slammed rumours of their split with sweet snaps.

The fan-favourite couple first met when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing.

Shortly after they placed runners-up behind Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, the pair confirmed their romance after weeks of speculation.

Dianne is currently partnered with Bobby Brazier on Strictly, and rumours have been rife about the closeness of their relationship.

Last month, the pair sparked concern among viewers as they admitted they had an “emotional” week.

Dianne, 34, broke town in tears while speaking to presenter Claudia Winkelman as she praised Bobby, 20, for being her “rock”.

She said: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Viewers feared Dianne’s relationship with Joe could be on the rocks, but Joe later shut down the split speculation.

Despite this, an insider later told The UK Mirror: “The cruel remarks she has read about her relationship with Bobby – who has been really supportive – have hit her hard.”

“Her and Joe are still very much together and he has also been very supportive, and made it clear publicly that he has her back.”

Now, Dianne and Joe have slammed rumours of their split once and for all by sharing a number of loved-up snaps together via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Joe shared a sweet mirror selfie with his girlfriend.

The popular couple were showing off their autumnal best, paired with sunglasses.

In another snap, shared via his Instagram Stories, the YouTuber and Dianne posed for a selfie while taking a dip in the pond.