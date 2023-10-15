Strictly Come Dancing star sparks rumours she’s split from her boyfriend

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell has sparked rumours she’s split from her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The Australian dancer, 34, struck up a romance with the YouTube star back in 2018 – when they were paired up on the hit show.

Dianne, who has been partnered up with Eastenders star Bobby Braizer for this year’s series, sparked concern during Saturday night’s show with some emotional comments.

Whilst chatting to presenter Claudia Winkelman on the performers’ balcony after their performance, Dianne broke town in tears as she praised Bobby for being her “rock”.

She said: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Bobby also admitted to it being an “emotional week”, despite receiving high praises from judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Claudia then comforted Dianne by placing a hand on her shoulder.

Taking to social media to express their concern, one viewer wrote: “Bobby and Dianne were a strange one tonight, usually love watching them dance, but the energy was just off. They both looked so sad and Dianne kept calling Bobby her rock… I hope whatever they’re going through, it gets better soon.”

Another penned: “Bobby has been a rock this week…. I hope no issue with Dianne and Joe Sugg. This show really does test relationships.”

Dianne and Joe first met on the show when they were paired up in 2018.

They have since moved in together and regularly spend time with Joe’s sister and fiance, popular vloggers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes.