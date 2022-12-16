David Beckham FINALLY addresses his controversial World Cup role

David Beckham has finally addressed his controversial role as ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In November, comedian Joe Lycett issued an ultimatum to the 47-year-old after it was reported that he signed a £10 million deal with FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.

He offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to LGTBQ+ charities if he were to end his sponsorship deal, if not he vowed to shred £10,000 as well as David’s “status as a gay icon”.

Joe later released a video in which he appeared to shred the money, revealing David had failed to respond to his ultimatum.

However, after receiving backlash the comedian revealed it had been a hoax and he had instead donated the £10,000 to LGBTQ+ charities.

A spokesperson for David has since addressed the controversy surrounding his role in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The comedian read the full statement during a special edition of Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, which said: “David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he’s always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world.”

“Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities,” the statement continued.

“We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”

“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.”