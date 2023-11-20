Danny Cipriani’s estranged wife Victoria claims he announced their split ‘without prior notice’

Danny Cipriani’s estranged wife Victoria Rose has claimed he announced their split ‘without prior notice”.

The couple tied the knot back in April 2021.

Just last week, the professional rugby union player revealed he and Victoria had parted ways after two years of marriage.

According to MailOnline, Victoria opened up about suffering a “great deal of pain” in a since-deleted statement.

The statement reportedly read: “Danny publicly announced our split without any prior notice or discussion with me. I was made aware of the situation at the same time as the public, and this has caused me a great deal of pain.”

“I apologise if my reactions and responses have seemed reactive or emotionally charged.”

“The truth is, I am still going through a difficult time, and it is challenging for me to see Danny speaking about our separation publicly while I have not yet found the strength to process it, adjust or heal.”

“I really don’t want to be caught up in the fanfare,” Victoria reportedly concluded. “Sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

A source close to the pair previously claimed that up until the summer, all had been well in their marriage.

They told MailOnline: “Victoria had been increasingly unhappy over the last few months.”

“Things got tense and then she saw some text messages on his phone and it led to some difficult rows between them and they have now split up.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories last week, Danny mistakenly penned: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after 4 years of marriage,” despite their wedding date being just two years ago.

“I only wish the best for Victoria and her children.”

Victoria is mum to a daughter named Jade and a son named Kameron from previous relationships.