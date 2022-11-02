Dani Dyer takes HUGE step in her relationship with Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has reportedly taken a huge step in her relationship with Jarrod Bowen.

The Love Island star, 26, has been dating the West Ham footballer, 25, since October last year.

According to The Sun, Dani has now put her £725k Essex home on the market, as she has moved in with Jarrod.

A source told the publication: “Dani and Jarrod have shown their commitment to each other by moving in together.”

“It’s a really exciting time and they can’t wait to set up a family home.”

Jarrod moved to London during the pandemic, when he signed to West Ham from Hull City, while Dani and her son Santiago moved into a house in Essex last summer.

Dani started dating Jarrod after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence last year.

Just months after they welcomed a baby boy named Santiago, the 26-year-old called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.