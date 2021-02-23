Dani Dyer shares update on baby Santiago

The Love Island star welcomed her first child in January

Dani Dyer has shared an update on her baby boy Santiago, admitting he’s “been a bit weird” the past couple of days.

The Love Island star welcomed her first child with Sammy Kimmence on January 23rd, 2021.

One month after giving birth, Dani took to Instagram to share an update on her baby’s progress.

Speaking to the camera while Santiago lay on her chest, the 24-year-old said: “He’s just, I don’t know, he’s been a bit weird the past couple of days and he ain’t wanted to leave me…”

“He ain’t really been sleeping in the night time as you can tell. He keeps staying awake.”

The new mum then asked her followers for some advice, before finding out her son is going through a “leap”.

Sharing the definition of a baby’s first leap, Dani wrote: “This makes more sense now.. My baby is going through a leap bless him.”

The news comes after Dani recently admitted she’s been struggling with the “baby blues” since giving birth.