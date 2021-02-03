Dani Dyer admits she’s been struggling with the ‘baby blues’ since the birth of her son

The Love Island star welcomed her first child last month

Dani Dyer admits she’s been struggling with the ‘baby blues’ since the...

Dani Dyer has admitted she’s been struggling with the “baby blues” since the birth of her son.

The Love Island star welcomed a baby boy named Santiago with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence last month, and has been documenting life as a new mother on social media.

Appearing on her Sorted With The Dyers podcast with her father Danny, the 24-year-old revealed she’s been feeling “emotional” since the birth.

“It’s been hard, the baby blues are real. It is incredible; your body goes through so much,” she explained.

“You just want to cry, I’d look at him and cry, I think because you’re constantly thinking ‘am I doing enough?’”

“I’ve started breastfeeding and it’s hard, it’s difficult. You want to do everything right and I think that’s why you cry.”

The reality TV star opened up about the birth, saying: “I had to have a caesarean in the end and I was crying about that.”

“I never wanted to have a c-section, I know they are very common and I know they happen but I never wanted one – that was never in my birth plan, so I started feeling like a failure.”

‘The baby didn’t want to come out, my waters broke and I was at five centimetres and he wasn’t dilating. I ended up having to have a c-section, it was an emotional day.”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

“It was scary, you’re paralysed, I could not feel anything. It was scary for me” Dani admitted. “The recovery is hard, Sammy really has seen everything. He was brilliant, I needed someone to laugh with.” “But I do not want women to worry about c-sections, don’t feel guilty about it, that was my problem,” she added.

Announcing the birth via Instagram last month, Dani wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.” “We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..” “Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy (@sk__2796) Dani’s boyfriend Sammy also shared his excitement on Instagram. He wrote: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.” “You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”