Dani Dyer shares photos from son Santiago’s first birthday party

Dani Dyer has shared photos from her son Santiago’s first birthday party.

The Love Island star gave birth to her first child on January 23, 2021.

Ahead of his first birthday today, the 25-year-old threw a birthday bash for her baby boy on Saturday, and took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps from the special day.

The reality star, who is dating footballer Jarrod Bowen, also posted a birthday tribute to her son this morning.

And just like that my baby boy is 1🥺🥺🥺 Santi you made me a mummy and I’m so grateful, you have brought me so much happiness and watching you grow into a funny/ cheeky little boy every day has made me so proud.”

“I can’t wait to celebrate your special day, thank you for giving me one of the best years of my life❤️…You are my absolute whole world and more and you showed me what unconditional love is✨”

Dani shares Santiago with her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence, who she split from in July last year after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

According to The Sun, Sammy broke down in tears at Portsmouth Crown Court when he received his 42 month jail sentence.

In a letter addressed to the victims, Sammy apologised for being “an awful human”.

He said: “I would like to begin by apologising firstly for even having to write this letter to you. The crime I committed years ago was totally unacceptable and I take full responsibility for my actions which have led me to where I am now.”

“When these crimes were committed, I was a completely different person, I was a youngster, driven by ego, opinions and looking like something I wasn’t. I looked up to people who I believed were successful which in reality they were far from it [sic].”

Sammy said “nothing will ever justify” his actions, but insisted he’s “come a long way” since then.

“I cannot erase the memory of how much of an awful human being I was, I can only learn from it which I feel like I have done over the years,” the letter continued.

“I understand the impact that my actions have had, not only financially but emotionally, and the detriment that this has had on both Mr Haynes and Mr Martin and their families as well.”

“Recently becoming a father myself, I now realise how much of an impact this can have not only one person [sic] but a family unit as a whole and I am ashamed to have put those families through everything that I have. For this, I am truly sorry.”

“I have since been saving up money in order to repay all the monies lost to both Mr Haynes and Mr Martin, which I fully intend to do.”

Sammy’s victims had been his clients when he worked as Senior Trader at Equine Global Sports Limited – a firm which later went into liquidation.

The company received money from their customers to place bets on horse races on their behalf.

After the company closed, Sammy contacted his two victims and told them he would continue investing their money in the same way – but instead used it at restaurants, nightclubs, a hotel in Ibiza and on a personalised number plate for his Mercedes.

Prosecutor Mike Mason said in court: “This was a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr Kimmence deliberately targeted. He targeted them because they were old, they were vulnerable and somewhat isolated. This wasn’t something he migrated into from a friendship. This was something he planned.”

One victim said in a statement: “I have been left at times very stressed over having now given £1,000s to Sammy, who I thought was investing it for me. This whole process with Sammy has affected my trust in people.”

The second victim said: “In one go all the savings I have accrued over my working life were wiped out. My bank account shows zero.”

“I have been sick with worry at my situation and have lost a lot of weight from stress and worry. It is no exaggeration to say I was left living on the breadline because of his actions and dishonesty.”