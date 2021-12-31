Dani Dyer gushes about her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: ‘He’s so genuine’

Dani Dyer has gushed about her new boyfriend, West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, on Instagram.

The former Love Island winner was first linked to the 24-year-old soccer star in October, after splitting from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

During a Q&A on Instagram, the 25-year-old was asked to name three things she likes about her beau.

Sharing a photo of Jarrod sitting on a bed decorated with rose petals, Dani wrote: “Just so lovely genuine, funny ❤️.”

“Also very fit 😂😂😂,” she added.

Dani started dating Jarrod after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence earlier this year.

Just months after they welcomed a baby boy named Santiago, the 25-year-old called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

According to The Sun, Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani over the past few months.

An insider previously told the outlet: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her…”

“They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.”

The source continued: “It is a very new relationship but it’s lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she’s suffered behind her.”

“Dani’s parents, Danny and Jo, like Jarrod too, which is always really important for her.”

It’s no surprise Dani’s father approves of her new beau, as the EastEnders star is a lifelong fan of West Ham United Football Club, who Jarrod plays for.

“All they both want is to see her happy again. But the fact that Jarrod plays for Danny’s beloved Hammers is always going to be a bonus for him,” the insider said.

“After everything that Dani has been through, this feels like a fresh start for her. And her friends and family couldn’t be happier to see her with Jarrod.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

The Gosscast is back with our final episode of 2021, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls chat through the biggest stories covered on the site this year – including Meghan and Harry’s shocking Oprah interview, and all of the Kardashian’s drama.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.