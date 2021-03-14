Dani Dyer marks her first Mother’s Day – after welcoming her son Santiago

The Love Island star gave birth to her baby boy back in January

Dani Dyer marks her first Mother’s Day – after welcoming her son...

Dani Dyer has marked her first Mother’s Day, after welcoming her son Santiago.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed their first child together back in January.

Sharing sweet snaps of her baby boy to Instagram, the new mum wrote: “First Mother’s Day💙✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Paying tribute to her own mum, the 24-year-old added: “Wishing my beautiful mum a happy Mother’s Day..”

“I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me and for guiding me on being the best mummy I can be! You’ve made me laugh when I’ve cried, and then cried from laughing too much😘”

“You are amazing and I’m honestly so grateful for you.. love you millions xx”.

The reality star has been documenting her life as a new mother, sharing regular updates with her 3.4 million Instagram followers.

Last month, Dani revealed she was struggling with the “baby blues” after the birth.

Speaking on her Sorted With The Dyers podcast with her father Danny, she said: “It’s been hard, the baby blues are real. It is incredible; your body goes through so much.”

“You just want to cry, I’d look at him and cry, I think because you’re constantly thinking ‘am I doing enough?’ I’ve started breastfeeding and it’s hard, it’s difficult. You want to do everything right and I think that’s why you cry.”