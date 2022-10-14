Dancing On Ice 2023 star left with gruesome injury just days into training

Joey Essex has been left with a gruesome injury, just days into his Dancing On Ice training.

The TOWIE star is one of the 11 celebrities confirmed for the upcoming series of the ITV show, which will air early next year.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Joey said: “So today was my first day training with a professional before I get put with my professional partner. It went well but the first two days are just getting on the ice, seeing what we can do.”

“I think being a risk taker is probably going to be an advantage of mine, but I don’t think it was an advantage for me for day one and day two… I’ve ended up with a metal finger,” he revealed, showing off his bandaged finger.

“I’m lucky I’ve still got the finger to be honest.”

The reality star also shared a photo of his bandaged finger on his Instagram feed, and wrote: “Respect the ice, otherwise the ice will not respect you… Day 2 🧊🤕⛸”

Joey will join comedian Darren Harriott, Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu on the show.

Meanwhile, former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.