Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly ‘finds love’ with Line of Duty actor – after splitting from husband

Former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly has reportedly found love with Line of Duty actor Tony Pitts, following her split from her husband.

In August 2020, it was reported that the actress had split from Ryan Clark after seven years of marriage.

Katherine, who is best known for her role as Becky McDonald in Coronation Street, married Ryan in Las Vegas back in 2013.

Katherine and Ryan share two daughters – Orla, 8, and Rose, 5.

It has since been reported that Katherine has been dating Tony for “some time” and that she’s introduced him to her family.

A source told The U.K. Sun: “It is well known among their family and friends.”

Although the pair are yet to confirm their romance, they have attended numerous events together over the past couple of months – including ITV Palooza.