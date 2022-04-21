Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley welcomes her second child

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has announced the birth of her second child.

The 38-year-old, who played Eva Price on the hit soap, and her husband Tom Pitfield shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their newborn, the couple wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived. We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine and Tom tied the knot in May 2016, and they are also parents to a son named Alfie.

Catherine shared her pregnancy news with HELLO! magazine back in October, “I can’t tell you how utterly blessed we feel right now. We are so happy to announce that @tompitfieldphotography , Alfie and I are expecting a baby 🥰🥰🥰”

“It’s been tough keeping this a secret let me tell you!!” the soap star added.