Coco Lodge slams ‘toxic’ Love Island co-stars

Coco Lodge has slammed her “toxic” Love Island co-stars.

The 26-year-old entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell during the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

During an Instagram Q&A, Coco was asked: “Do you regret going on Love Island? Would you change anything about your time spend on the show?”

The 26-year-old responded: “I mean, yes and no. I’ve had some amazing opportunities since the show and have a platform that I can help inspire your girls which is what I wanted from the show.”

“Anyone who said they went on for love is a liar. As the ‘villain’ of this season, I’ve had to deal with a LOT of bulls**t from both the public and the cast and I think some of it is toxic.”

The reality star became the self-proclaimed “villain” of the season, after getting to know Andrew Le Page, despite the other half of his couple Tasha Ghouri, being away in Casa Amor.

The pair, who got cosy for the duration of the stint, parted ways when Andrew decided to recouple with Tasha.

Tasha and Andrew’s rekindling led to the iconic one liner “I licked her t** or whatever”.

Despite poking fun at the one liner on social media, Coco has received backlash over the situation from Love Island viewers.

The reality star previously told Goss.ie that the online trolling she’s received since finding fame “has been one of the hardest things to deal with”.

She told us: “The last thing I ever expected was the amount of comments about my appearance. I’ve never really looked at myself in the mirror and thought these things that people were saying about me. So obviously that was really hard.”

“I’m not going to lie, that really hurt and has been one of the hardest things to deal with. But I’m kind of numb to those comments about my appearance now because I do get a lot of them.”

“The trolls are next level this year, and it’s so mad because I look at their accounts and they’re like 14-year-olds at school. Like, who raised you?”