Claudia pulls Rosie for a chat after THAT dramatic recoupling in Love Island teaser

Claudia pulls new bombshell Rosie for a chat on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The brunette beauty entered the villa earlier this week and on Friday night, she chose to couple up with Casey – who was previously coupled up with Claudia.

On tonight’s show, Claudia says to Olivia, Samie, Lana and Jessie: “I never thought this would happen to me, I never thought I’d get this attached.”

Later that evening, Casey says to Claudia: “I find her attractive and I think it would be silly of me not to get to know her a bit more and that’s all it is.”

Claudia responds: “I know, but we were in a good place, we really were and now some pretty girl comes in and it’s just like…”

Casey replies: “I would never rub anything in your face, it’s literally just me wanting to get to know her a bit more.”

As Rosie gets ready in the dressing room the following morning with Samie, Sanam and Jessie, she says: “I feel like the only couple that I think weren’t compatible were Casey and Claudia.”

Samie asks: “Why do you think that?”

Rosie replies: “I don’t see the sexual chemistry between them. I feel like he needs somebody who brings out his personality a bit more and I think she maybe needs someone that’s a bit more mature.”

Shortly after, Samie catches up with Claudia and some of the other girls and says: “Rosie turned around and said she didn’t feel like there was sexual chemistry between you two.”

Claudia replies: “Why would she say that?”

Claudia decides to speak to Rosie directly and pulls her for a chat.

Later, Rosie and Casey catch up and talk about Rosie’s arrival at the Villa.

Casey says: “So much has happened in the space of an evening, you’ve definitely come in and made an impact for sure.”

Rosie asks: “Do you think?” and Casey replies: “I think so, well for me you have. It’s given me a lot to think about.”

What does this mean for Casey’s coupling with Rosie and his feelings for Claudia?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

