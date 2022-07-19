Christine McGuinness makes shocking confession about her relationship with husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness has admitted she “never expected to stay” with her husband Paddy McGuinness.

In her autobiography ‘A Beautiful Nightmare’, the model opened up about her 15-year relationship with the TV presenter.

“I never expected to stay with him. I guess I had my reservations about love and men from my past,” she wrote.

However, 11 years of marriage and three children later, the couple are still together.

Christine explained: “Patrick lived in a normal three-bed house in Bolton, so it wasn’t too overwhelming.”

“I wasn’t like, oh God, he’s a millionaire! It wasn’t too over the top, which I’m glad of, because I would have struggled with that.”

“If I’d met him and he lived where we live now, I’d have probably run a million miles. What also helped me was that our relationship wasn’t full-on from the start. It was a bit of fun that turned into a marriage.”

Christine recently admitted that herself and Paddy are going through “a very, very difficult time.”

Speaking candidly about her marriage in The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, she said: “I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place. What I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now, and the same for him.”

“It’s just — we’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs — but this situation at the minute — I don’t want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

Paddy and Christine, who tied the knot back in 2011, are parents to twins Leo and Penelope, 9, and daughter Felicity, 6.

All three of the couple’s children have been diagnosed with autism, which Christine was also diagnosed with last year.

Christine fueled speculation she had split from Paddy recently, when she shared a number of cryptic posts to her Instagram Stories.

One read: “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

Christine wrote alongside the quote: "Regarding the press… There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn't put us in this situation." She then shared another quote, which read: "Talk about trust before you talk about love." The third quote read: "Look at you rising up, completely re-creating yourself, making positive choices, thinking new thoughts, creating new habits and stepping into a life that actually lights you up. You're glowing, girl."