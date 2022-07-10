Christine McGuinness admits she and husband Paddy are going through a ‘very difficult time’

Christine McGuinness has admitted she and her husband Paddy are going through a “very, very difficult time”.

Amid rumours her relationship with the TV presenter is on the rocks, the 34-year-old got candid about her marriage in an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

The model said: “I can’t deny we are having a very, very difficult time.”

Christine added: “I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place.”

“What I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now, and the same for him.”

“It’s just — we’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs — but this situation at the minute — I don’t want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

Paddy and Christine, who tied the knot back in 2011, are parents to nine-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and six-year-old daughter Felicity.

All three of the couple’s children have been diagnosed with autism, which Christine was also diagnosed with last year.

Christine fueled speculation she had split from Paddy earlier this week, when she shared a number of cryptic posts to her Instagram Stories.

One read: “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

Christine wrote alongside the quote: “Regarding the press… There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn’t put us in this situation.” She then shared another quote, which read: “Talk about trust before you talk about love.” The third quote read: “Look at you rising up, completely re-creating yourself, making positive choices, thinking new thoughts, creating new habits and stepping into a life that actually lights you up. You’re glowing, girl.”