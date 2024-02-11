Chloe Madeley ‘rushes’ daughter Bodhi to hospital

Chloe Madeley has “rushed” her daughter Bodhi to hospital on Saturday night.

The fitness guru who shares her one-year-old daughter with her ex James Haskell, took to her social media to share an update on Bodhi’s health.

Chloe shared a black and white photo of her cuddling her daughter at the hospital and wrote: “Bodhi absolutely fine now FYI, she had croup, scary and distressing but dealt with swiftly.”

The 36-year-old mother-of-one shared a series of snaps of her one-year-old in a hospital bed on Sunday morning.

Chloe revealed that her daughter had developed some worrying symptoms, but reassured fans that she was on the mend.

Chloe and former rugby ace James parted ways in September after five years of marriage, just 13 months after welcoming Bodhi together.

Despite ending their marriage, the pair have remained living together for the sake of their daughter.

However, Chloe recently appeared on Loose Women to give her first TV interview about their breakup.

Speaking on the panel, the mother-of-one confirmed James would be moving out of their family home “in the next few weeks”.

Myleene Klass then asked: “But then aren’t you moving in again to help with the resettling?”

Chloe replied: “He’s got this new place, I’m going to move in for a week with Bodhi, so she knows the environment, she understands.”

“She understands that she’s safe, we’re all there and we’re still a family unit and slowly I’ll just back out.”

Chloe also noted: “It’s all for Bodhi. It’s not about James and I, it’s about Bodhi. Always.”

Opening up about their split, the 36-year-old told viewers: “I think there’s pillars that hold up a relationship such as love and respect.”

“Over time all of our pillars disintegrated and when that happens there is no saving it. We get on better now we aren’t romantically together.

“Since we parted ways our relationship has become very respectful and we love each other as friends.

“One of the things that was hard was him being away so much DJing like 4 or 5 nights a week, but that works for us now because I get my time alone and then he comes back and has his time with Bodhi.”

“I’m happier now than I have ever been and he is happy too. There were horrible weeks when I struggled to get out of bed but once I drew a line, I was ok. I want James to be happy, I want Bodhi to be happy and I want to be happy,” she added.

James and Chloe first met in 2014, and tied the knot in December 2018.

The former couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.