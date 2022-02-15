Chloe Madeley reveals she’s expecting first child with James Haskell

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are expecting their first child together.

The 34-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram this morning, by sharing snaps of a sonogram alongside photos of her and James.

The model also posted a sweet snap of herself holding a pink onesie, posing next to her mother Judy Finnigan.

James also appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday with Chloe’s dad Richard, who was presenting the show, to announce the exciting news.

The former rugby union player said: “Chloe and I are expecting our first child, we’re going to be having a little girl.”

Turning to Richard, he added: “You are going to be a grandfather once again!”

James and Chloe, who met in 2014, tied the knot in December 2018.

Congratulations! 🥳@jameshaskell and Chloe Madeley are expecting their first child, a little girl! And @richardm56 is going to be grandfather once again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tfydg0eTUb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 15, 2022

