Chloe Ferry left ‘shaking’ after thieves break into her salon: ‘They took everything’

Chloe Ferry has been left shaken, after thieves broke into her salon on Monday night and stole “everything”.

The Geordie Shore star opened CM House of Aesthetics, which is based in Newcastle, with her friend Maeve in May 2019.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, the 26-year-old threatened to expose the robbers by releasing CCTV footage of them looting her salon.

Speaking to the camera from the passenger seat of a car, Chloe said: “Absolutely shaking. Just had a phone call to say someone has actually broken into the salon last night.”

“They’ve smashed the back door in, they’ve took everything, they’ve took the awards that we’ve won…”

“We’re absolutely fuming, we’re ringing the police now and just to let you know, whoever has done it, we’ve got a secret camera and we’re going to find out who you are and we’re going to post it all over me social media.”

The reality star then shared a video of the mess the robbers left behind, and said: “Is that some sort of sick joke.”

“What is wrong with people? They’ve taken all of the stock, she continued. “I’m literally in shock how could anyone do this to anyone.”

“I’m going to the salon now to check the camera and if you don’t come forward in the next couple hours I’m going to plaster you all over my Instagram,” she added.