Chloe Burrows reveals her father cut contact with her after Love Island: ‘We’ve still not spoken’

Chloe Burrows has revealed her father cut contact with her after Love Island.

The 27-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of the dating show.

During her appearance on The Fellas Podcast, the blonde beauty admitted she hasn’t spoken to her father in almost two years because of the show.

Explaining why she wouldn’t sign up for X-rated subscription site OnlyFans, Chloe said: “My dad almost killed me for going on Love Island. I don’t know if I could do OnlyFans.”

“Yeah my dad didn’t speak to me for months. In fact, we’ve still not spoken. I had sex on TV!”

Chloe struck up a romance with Toby Aromolaran on the dating show, and they came in second place overall.

The couple moved in together shortly after the show, but they split towards the end of last year.