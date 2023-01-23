Cheryl makes surprising confession about having another baby

Cheryl has made a surprising confession about having another baby.

The 39-year-old, who shares five-year-old son Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, previously admitted she would use a sperm donor to have a second child.

However, Cheryl has since revealed the pandemic made her second guess bringing another baby into the world.

Speaking to MailOnline, the former X Factor judge explained: “I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age.”

“I think if you have that couple year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they’re both engaged and both interested.”

“Now that the pandemic happened in the in the meantime, and there’s such an age gap, and I’m a bit older. I’m not so sure, honestly.”

“Also in the process of the pandemic I looked around at the world and thought this world is a bit crazy. Is it a sensible idea to bring a soul into all into this madness?”

Despite her concerns, Cheryl admitted she wouldn’t rule out adopting a child in the future.

“Maybe adoption. I just love babies and children and I’d do anything to help or have another one around but it’s not as prevalent anymore,” she confessed.

The mother-of-one is gearing up to celebrate Bear’s sixth birthday in March.

Discussing their plans for the day, Cheryl said: “I’m gonna spend it with him and he is very headstrong so he will let me know what we’re going to be doing!”

“So we’ll have to see what he’s got on the cards for that. I’m sure it’s something that will cost me a lot of money, whatever it is!”