Charlotte Dawson’s fiancé Matthew Sarsfield appears to let slip their newborn son’s name

The couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday

Charlotte Dawson’s fiancé Matthew Sarsfield appears to let slip their newborn son’s...

Charlotte Dawson’s fiancé Matthew Sarsfield has appeared to let slip their newborn son’s name.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, but have yet to confirm the name of the baby boy.

Taking to his Instagram Stories following the birth, Matt showed off an item of clothing embroidered with the word ‘Prince’ on it in blue stitching.

“The king is here 💙,” the rugby player wrote.

Further adding to the speculation that the newborn is named ‘Prince’, the couple both reshared a post to their Instagram Stories from friend Donna Marie Beverly.

The congratulatory message read: “Celebrating the birth of the little Prince. Auntie Donna style!!!

“Can’t wait to meet you little man,” she wrote tagging Charlotte and Matt, adding: “Massive congratulations guys.”

Sharing the news of the birth of her son, Charlotte told her Instagram followers: “I did it… just in labour my darlings. I can’t believe I did most of it at home but thank you for all your messages. Love you all.”

The Ex On The Beach star announced her pregnancy back in August, just one month before she announced her engagement to Matthew.

The couple have been together for four years, and recently bought a house together.

Goss.ie have contacted Charlotte’s rep for comment.